Former Boxing Superstar Vitali Klitschko Says He Will Take Up Arms To Fight Against Russia

David Hookstead
Former boxing superstar Vitali Klitschko is ready to kill and die for Ukraine.

At the moment, Russia has launched a massive invasion against Ukraine, and there has already been incredibly intense fighting on the ground. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an attempt to slow down Russia’s progress and make the war as difficult as possible, Ukraine is prepared to arm anyone who needs a weapon.

When asked Thursday by “Good Morning Britain” about whether or not he’ll take up arms, Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, replied with, “I don’t have another choice. I have to do that…Yeah, I will fight.”

You can watch his full comments below.

What’s going on in Ukraine is nothing short of an absolute tragedy, and it can’t be looked at any other way.

The videos and photos coming out of the country as Russia advances are nothing short of shocking.

Despite having a ton of disadvantages against the Russian military, the proud people of Ukraine stand ready and willing to hold the line the best they can.

The fact a former boxing star is openly stating he’ll pick up arms against Russia tells you all you need to know.

They’re hellbent on making it as bloody and tough as possible on the Russians.