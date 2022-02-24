‘This Is Not Russia’s War’: Top Opposition Leader Blasts ‘Deranged Kremlin Dictator’ Putin

Russian dissident leader Vladimir Kara-Murza blasted President Vladimir Putin as a “deranged Kremlin dictator” during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

Kara-Murza, the vice-chairman of the pro-democracy organization Open Russia, told New Day host John Berman that most Russians do not support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A former journalist, Kara-Murza was a chief proponent of the 2012 Magnitsky Act sanctions package and has survived at least two assassination attempts. (RELATED: Kremlin Critic In Coma After Second Poison Scare In Two Years)

“We have already had, in the last few hours, we have had several arrests here in Moscow of protesters who tried to demonstrate against this war. We had a complete ban on any kind of public demonstrations here, imposed on the hypocritical pretext of COVID two years ago that is still enforced today,” he said.

“There is currently a nationwide public petition that has been organized by Yabloko, Russia’s last real remaining opposition party. Tens of thousands of Russians have already signed this petition and continue to sign it against the war in Ukraine. In the last few days, and again even more intensely in the last few hours, we have seen some of Russia’s leading cultural figures, scientists, writers, musicians, sports people, journalists, local municipal elected lawmakers from across the country, adding their names to this protest against this criminal, illegitimate and senseless war that has been launched by Vladimir Putin. This is yet another crime against humanity conducted by the Putin dictatorship.”

Putin has claimed that Ukraine is not a real country and that the Russian military was forced to enter Ukraine to prevent human rights abuses in the Donbas region. He has not provided evidence for those claims. The Russian military began a bombing campaign against Ukraine early Thursday morning local time, and have since fired at Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Putin threatened “consequences you have never seen” to any country that attempts to intervene. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the six other G7 leaders Thursday to discuss further sanctions against Russia.

“Vladimir Putin is not the leader of my nation. He is an illegitimate dictator who has been in power for more than two decades without a single free and democratic election,” Kara-Murza added.

“This is not Russia’s war. This is not our war. This is yet another adventure by the bloodthirsty and deranged Kremlin dictator by the name of Vladimir Putin. This is very important to say at the outset. So many people here in Moscow, so many of our friends and colleagues share the themes of shock, indignation, shame, everything that surrounds what could become the largest land war in Europe since the end of the Second World War.”