‘We Will Give Weapons To Anyone’: Ukrainian President Issues Defiant Call To Arms

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 19: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 19, 2022 in Munich, Germany. The conference, which brings together security experts, politicians and people of influence from across the globe, is taking place as Russian troops stand amassed on the Russian, Belarusian and Crimean borders to Ukraine, causing international fears of an imminent military invasion. (Photo by Ronald Wittek - Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Wittek - Pool/Getty Images)

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky issued a call to arms amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, urging Ukrainian citizens to join efforts to repel Russian forces.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country,” Zelensky tweeted early Thursday. “Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

Zelensky’s comments followed the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian military forces entered the country and launched airstrikes on key targets.

Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine late Wednesday as the invasion, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin moments before military operations began, was already underway. He acknowledged that Russian forces were carrying out airstrikes on critical infrastructure, communications centers and military locations.

The Ukrainian president also announced that Ukraine had severed diplomatic ties with Russia, and he urged Russians to protest their government’s actions. (RELATED: Twitter Says It Accidentally Removed Ukrainian Accounts Tracking Russian Troop Movements)

President Joe Biden issued a statement following the attack promising to retaliate, though it’s unclear precisely what form the United States’ response will take.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

