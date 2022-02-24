‘They Want A White Nationalist Autocracy’: Joy Reid Takes Shots At Republicans’ Positions On Russia

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that Republicans “want a white nationalist autocracy” and a nation “beleaguered” by white Christians on “The ReidOut” Wednesday.

Reid claimed the GOP is “advancing Russian goals” in the U.S. after former President Donald Trump complimented Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official recognition of two separatist-controlled territories in Ukraine as independent Tuesday.

“This also marks an ironic pivot for the party that was literally built on decrying Soviet communism, including accusing civil rights leaders of being a fifth column,” Reid said. “Well, it turns out there’s a fifth column, and it’s right inside the Republican Party and their media apparatus which has clearly fallen in love with Russian autocratic kleptocracy and advancing his goals here at home.”

“I understand that they prefer autocracy. They want a white nationalist autocracy in the United States,” she continued. “They believe that white Christians are beleaguered and need to rule the United States without elections. Got it … This is appeasement. This is saying we should either side with Russia or let them run over Europe. That is new, that is something Trump brought to the table.”

David Rothkopf, a contributing columnist for the Daily Beast, told Reid that Republicans are “praising Putin” and called their criticism of President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict “shocking behavior.” He then suggested that the Russians helped elect Trump in 2016. (RELATED: Joy Reid Smiles And Nods As Guest Goes On Racist Rant About Winsome Sears)

“If Donald Trump didn’t embrace Putin and value him over our intelligence community, if Donald Trump did not cater to Russian interests ahead of U.S. interests time after time after time,” Rothkopf said. “We’ve hit a switch. There’s one party that supports U.S. interests, and there is another party that actively opposes them.”

“The View” co-hosts claimed Wednesday accused Republicans of wanting to “bond” with Russia over the country’s overwhelmingly Christian population and mistreatment of minority and LGBTQ communities. Host Joy Behar called outspoken support for Russia “traitorous behavior” and claimed they are becoming the nation they once fought.

Trump blamed Biden Tuesday for Putin’s recent actions in Ukraine, claiming that the president’s response would be weak.