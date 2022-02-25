‘Blonde’ Director Says It’s Fans’ Own ‘F**king’ Problem If They Don’t Like His Sexually Graphic Film About Marilyn Monroe

Andrew Dominik doesn’t care if people have a problem with his upcoming movie about Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas plays the legendary entertainer in “Blonde,” and the Netflix film was slapped with an NC-17 rating because of sexually graphic content. While that might turn some fans off, Dominik doesn’t give a damn if you don’t like it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f***ing audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office… It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story,” Dominik said during an interview with ScreenDaily, according to SlashFilm.com.

Netflix Reportedly Approves Sexually Graphic Film About Marilyn Monroe https://t.co/A47nGOgmv6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

For reference, the author of the book the film is based on, Joyce Carol Oates, tweeted that the movie is “startling, brilliant, very disturbing.”

So, it definitely sounds like fans might be in for a shocking time.

(just a parenthetical aside–I have seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick’s adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly “feminist” interpretation… not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything this.) https://t.co/zUubjH5yqV — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 10, 2020

I will probably watch “Blonde” because I’ll watch anything Ana de Armas touches, but I have to wonder if all the whispering and chattering about the NC-17 rating is almost a marketing ploy.

Was Sexually Graphic Content The Reason A Film About Marilyn Monroe With A Hollywood Star Was Delayed? https://t.co/e0ZC1iEELx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2021

Even before it became official, there was talk that Netflix couldn’t believe the sexual nature of the film. You know how you generate some interest?

Let it leak that a film about one of the most entertainers to ever live is loaded with sexual content.

According to industry insiders, Netflix was “absolutely horrified” by the sexually graphic final cut of BLONDE submitted by director Andrew Dominik. They want a new version, Dominik doesn’t — explains the delayed release of the film. pic.twitter.com/RpKfhBxk39 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) August 3, 2021

We’ll see if the movie lives up to the hype once it’s released, but there’s no doubt attention is through the roof right now.