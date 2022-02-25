Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko Is Defending Kyiv With An AK-47 And Two Machine Guns

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko plans on fighting to the bitter end to defend his country.

Currently, the Ukrainian military and civilian population are fighting like rabid dogs to repel a Russian invasion, and the former leader of the country is among the defenders of Kyiv. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a Friday morning interview with CCN, Proshenko revealed that he’s armed with an AK-47 as part of a patrol to defend the city. He also noted that the patrol has two machine guns.

Check out the incredible interview below.

Former Ukrainian president Petro @poroshenko shows @JohnBerman the arms his group is carrying, including a short Kalashnikov and two machine guns, noting they don’t have a tank or anything more since they just started this patrol a few days ago pic.twitter.com/03hUysku89 — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 25, 2022

There’s no doubt that this is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen. Could you imagine a former United States president ever taking up arms in the street?

It would almost certainly never happen. I can’t think of a single one in my lifetime, other than maybe George W. Bush, who would be locked, cocked and ready to rock to defend a city.

Not only is Poroshenko strapped up for the defense of his city, but he’s incredibly calm. He just casually noted they don’t have any tanks or armor to defend themselves.

Just some rifles and two machine guns. That dude has ice running through his veins, and I say that in the best way possible.

I don’t know how this situation is going to end, but I respect the hell out of the Ukrainians who are refusing to go down without a fight.