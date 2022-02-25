Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Organizer Pat King Denied Bail, Charged With ‘Mischief’

An Albertan organizer for Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates was denied bail Friday by a judge after being charged with “mischief.”

Pat King was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to disobey a court order, according to the CBC. Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour denied King’s bail, stating that there was a “substantial likelihood” that King would continue to commit crimes like the ones he was originally charged with, the outlet reported.

Pat King insists he’s occupying jail cell after bail denied #FreedomConvoy pic.twitter.com/YzTx6APdcU — The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) February 25, 2022

Seymour stated the evidence proving King was a leader in the “Freedom Convoy” movement was “overwhelming,” according to the CBC. King’s proposed surety, discussed at a bail hearing Tuesday, was denied by Seymour due to her support of the “Freedom Convoy” protests, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Media Wage Harassment Campaign Against Freedom Convoy Donors Doxxed In GiveSendGo Hack)

King’s next court date is set for March 18, according to the CBC.

King is one of a number of Canadian “Freedom Convoy” protesters who were arrested for their role in organizing the protests. Tamara Lich was also arrested on charges of mischief. Before she was arrested, Lich posted a video where she said that it was “inevitable.”

The “Freedom Convoy” protests saw truckers in Canada and around the world protesting COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act during the protest, giving the government special powers to crack down on protesters. Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday after Ambassador Bridge was forcefully cleared of protesters.