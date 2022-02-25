Pay To Play? Gavin Newsom’s Friend Lobbied His Company’s $3 million COVID Testing Contract

A friend of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom lobbied for a $3 million COVID-19 testing contract with his COVID-19 testing company Blue Stone, according to a clip from the new Daily Caller documentary “Hero to Zero.”

Pedram Salimpour, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Pierce Health Solutions, lobbied for Blue Stone to be the sole COVID testing tool for Los Angeles city employees. He communicated with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) City Administrative officer Matt Szabo in an Aug. 5, 2021, email to schedule a time to meet with the Personnel Department, the agency in charge of who receives a contract for COVID testing.