Inside The War Zone: Evacuating The Ukrainian People | Guest Brian Stern | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason sit down with the founder of Project Dynamo and Afghanistan veteran Bryan Stern, who is currently in Ukraine on a mission to evacuate citizens from the country. Bryan lays out his experiences in the middle of a Russian invasion and the resources he is using to get as many people as he can out. Bryan served in Afghanistan for the Navy after serving for the Army as a first responder at ground zero in New York City after 9/11.

Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

