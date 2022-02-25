Mac Jones Wants To Limit How Much Ice Cream He Eats

Mac Jones wants to cut down on his ice cream consumption.

The young quarterback for the New England Patriots had a solid rookie campaign and even managed to make the playoffs his first year in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he wants to focus on cutting down on unhealthy food.

“I like ice cream too much, like a lot of people. [I want to] just limit it and then try and eat healthy, like we do at the Patriots; every day [they] give us great food,” Jones recently said during an interview for the team’s website, according to Sports Illustrated.

This is a great idea from Jones. You don’t want to be eating too much junk food in general, and you damn sure don’t want to do it as a quarterback in the NFL.

If you want to be an elite athlete, you have to control your diet. You just have to. It’s the nature of the beast.

Hell, I used to be fat and had a terrible diet. I can tell you from firsthand experience how much better it is to be in better shape.

While we all enjoy ice cream, it’s simply not worth the extra pounds. That’s a fact.

So, Jones is making a great decision, and I have no doubt it’ll help him get in even better shape.