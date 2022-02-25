‘MASH’ Actress Sally Kellerman Dead At 84

Famous “MASH” actress Sally Kellerman died Thursday at her Los Angeles, California, home.

Kellerman, who was known for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of the character Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970’s film “MASH,” died at the age of 84 from heart failure in her home, according to her manager and publicist Alan Eichler, reported the Associated Press.

Her Hollywood career spanned over six decades. Kellerman played roles ranging from cult favorite Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the “Where No Man Has Gone Before” episode of the original “Star Trek” series to Dr. Diane Turner in the hit 80’s comedy “Back to School” starring Rodney Dangerfield.

Kellerman landed a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for playing Constance Bingham on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Celebrities highlighted her many roles and thanked her for being a part of film history as news spread of her passing.

“Sally Kellerman was 49 in BACK TO SCHOOL and one of the most effortlessly sexy women to ever exist,” Gennefer Gross, co-creator of a “Sex and the City” spin-off, said.

“Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smoldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men,” Gross added. “She was one of a kind. RIP.”

“Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with,” comedian Marc Maron tweeted. “She played my mom on my series ‘Maron.’ My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP.”

“Oh, Sally Kellerman. We played husband and wife in Dempsey. I loved you in Mash,” said actor Treat Williams. “You were sweet and funny and vulnerable. And a lovely singer. A life well-lived. You will be missed. RIP.”

William Shatner, star of “Star Trek,” wrote, “Sending condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman.”