Plane Crashes In Pennsylvania Neighborhood, Kills Two People

A plane crashed in a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood and killed two people Thursday.

The plane crashed in Hillstown Township in Bucks County, according to CBS Philly reporter Jasmine Payoute. The two people who were aboard the plane both died. In addition, no pedestrians were injured following the crash, her tweet also indicated.

A video that accompanied Payoute’s tweet showed the moment the plane crashed and caught on fire.

Police confirm 2 people were killed when this plane crashed in Hillstown Twp, Bucks County. Both people were onboard and no pedestrians were hit. Tonight, people are calling the pilot a hero.

“A plane just crashed,” a woman said, off-camera.

“Oh my God, it’s right outside the street,” a second woman, on camera, responded.

The plane, a Beechcraft BE35, crashed around 5 p.m., 6 ABC reported. The outlet reported that the plane crashed near Pennridge Central Middle School off Victoria and Brittany lanes. (RELATED: Plane Crashes Into California Home Killing Five)

The plane had left Doylestown Airport and was headed for Gunden Airport in Perkasie, the outlet also noted.

Catherine Lapat, a woman who witnessed the crash, said she thought the plane was going to land “on her house.” She said the plane was “right smack above her head,” according to CBS3.

Lapat’s daughter, Ashley also saw the crash and said her “first instinct” was to start “yelling” and see if anyone responded, the outlet reported.

“The first instinct is yelling out, ‘Can anyone hear me? Is anyone alive?’ I know I probably sounded ridiculous. We were probably about two car lengths away,” she said.

The coroner said both victims of the crash were male, Lehigh Valley Live reported. Autopsies will be performed to determine each passenger’s cause of death.