Jen Psaki Misspells Biden SCOTUS Nominee’s Name In Announcement Tweet

White House press secretary Jen Psaki misspelled Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name in a Friday tweet announcing her as President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

Psaki spelled Jackson’s name as “Kentaji” and had not deleted the tweet or acknowledged the mistake by press time. Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court on Friday. Jackson, 51, has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2021. (RELATED: Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee A Slam Dunk For Democrats)

There is a lot of upsetting and challenging news in the world right now, but today there is also huge news to celebrate. We can’t wait to see you on the Supreme Court–Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson https://t.co/evASdnaEq0 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 25, 2022

Biden fulfilled his promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court with his pick. The president previously nominated her to serve in her D.C. Circuit Court role in 2021, and she was confirmed in the Senate with a 52-46 vote that included three Republicans. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska each voted for her confirmation at the time.

Biden made great fanfare of Jackson’s status as a black woman during his announcement of her nomination at the White House.