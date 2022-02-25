REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Wants $50 Million A Year

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants a staggering amount of money on his next deal.

NFL fans are waiting on pins and needles waiting for the superstar quarterback to make a decision about his future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he wants a massive bag of cash to stay in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Message. Is He Retiring From The NFL? https://t.co/ksmI6lEPcy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2022

“He wants to be the highest paid quarterback in the NFL by a wide margin. So, we’re talking about $50 million a year,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during a Thursday interview with Rich Eisen. She added that “multiple teams” are also interested in trading for the star gunslinger.

You can listen to her full comments below.

She reported this morning an update on a when Aaron Rodgers could make a decision on his playing future and @diannaESPN joined us to explain what she’s heard on the matter:#NFL #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/hLC5CMIVlc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 24, 2022

That’s a ton of money for one player, but if there’s any player who deserves it, it’s probably Rodgers. You take him off the Packers and they’re going to be terrible.

The Packers were one of the best teams in the NFL last season. How would they have been without Rodgers under center?

I think we all know the answer and it’s not a good one.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a retirement decision yet, but he is playing the media like a fiddle. Rodgers is giving fans a masterclass in trolling, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/nzoredwEqh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2022

Now, will the Packers pay Rodgers what he wants? That’s hard to tell at the moment. Giving one player $50 million a year is handcuffing your fate to one guy.

If Rodgers gets hurt, the team is cooked, but if he stays healthy and balls out, it’s 100% worth it.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If A Retirement Announcement Is Coming https://t.co/XcJVFxXiBl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

We’ll see what happens, but at least it sounds like the wheels are turning!