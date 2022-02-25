Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Wants $50 Million A Year

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 to win the game at Lambeau Field on January 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants a staggering amount of money on his next deal.

NFL fans are waiting on pins and needles waiting for the superstar quarterback to make a decision about his future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he wants a massive bag of cash to stay in Green Bay.

“He wants to be the highest paid quarterback in the NFL by a wide margin. So, we’re talking about $50 million a year,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during a Thursday interview with Rich Eisen. She added that “multiple teams” are also interested in trading for the star gunslinger.

You can listen to her full comments below.

That’s a ton of money for one player, but if there’s any player who deserves it, it’s probably Rodgers. You take him off the Packers and they’re going to be terrible.

The Packers were one of the best teams in the NFL last season. How would they have been without Rodgers under center?

I think we all know the answer and it’s not a good one.

Now, will the Packers pay Rodgers what he wants? That’s hard to tell at the moment. Giving one player $50 million a year is handcuffing your fate to one guy.

If Rodgers gets hurt, the team is cooked, but if he stays healthy and balls out, it’s 100% worth it.

We’ll see what happens, but at least it sounds like the wheels are turning!