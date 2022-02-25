REVIEW: ‘Reacher’ Is An Awesome TV Show

“Reacher” is a very fun TV show.

Amazon recently released the first season of the show based on the famous character created by author Lee Childs, and Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Tom Cruise already did two films as Jack Reacher, and they were certainly much darker and way more serious than the Amazon show.

However, despite having a more playful and lighthearted tone, “Reacher” is still outstanding. I fired up the first episode Thursday night with my girlfriend and it didn’t disappoint at all.

The plot revolves around Reacher being the suspect of a murder in a small town in Georgia. The man has a mysterious past and clearly there’s more to him than what meets the eye!

When it’s revealed the murder victim is actually his older brother, it’s off to the races!

Even though I’ve only seen one episode, I’m all in on “Reacher.” Ritchson crushes it as the title character, the action scenes are outstanding.

Are there some childish and corny moments? Without a doubt, but there are also some incredibly badass moments where Reacher just takes care of business and puts the bad guys down.

I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way! For those of you interested, you can catch all the episodes on Amazon.