RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Rubber-Stamp Biden’s Far-Left Agenda

Joe Biden isn’t in the habit of keeping campaign promises: he has divided the country, failed to shut down the virus and wrecked our economy.

Unfortunately, he is following through on his promise to nominate an activist judge to the Supreme Court. Ketanji Jackson Brown is beloved by far-left special interest groups and has a dangerously out-of-touch legal record. Brown would be a disastrous Supreme Court justice with no interest in protecting our constitutional rights and liberties. Biden has selected a rubber-stamp in his quest to radically remake the America we know and love.

NBC News put it best when they reported that Jackson “fits well [with] the progressive movement’s agenda.” Numerous liberal advocacy groups have openly pushed for her appointment, and she has a record of backing progressive priorities from the bench. In 2018, Jackson blocked President Trump’s executive orders to hold government employees accountable for poor performance and negligence. Her ruling was so legally shaky that the D.C. Circuit Court unanimously reversed it. Jackson’s quest to legally obstruct President Trump’s policies didn’t stop there. In 2019, she blocked the Trump administration from speeding up the process for deporting illegal immigrants. Her reasoning? She claimed that the Department of Homeland Security failed to consider the impact of deportation on the people who illegally entered our country. Try and wrap your head around that.

Is it any surprise that Joe Biden – who has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our southern border, resulting in millions of illegal crossings and a never-ending flow of deadly drugs, is picking a justice who doesn’t care about illegal immigration?

Jackson even worked as a lawyer for terrorists imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay during the 2000s. At one point, she represented a Taliban intelligence official who was determined to be a likely leader of a terrorist cell. While Jackson claims she defended these clients simply as part of her job, her defense of these enemies of our country has been described as “zealous” – and it continued once she entered private practice.

If you still have questions about the kind of justice that Brown would be, take a look at her political conduct. She worked for and donated to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She also kicked over $1,000 to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 run. Jackson ruled in 2015 to protect longtime Clinton aide Phillipe Reines from having to explain why he conducted government work on a private email account.

Then there’s her stance on abortion. In 2001, she filed an amicus brief alongside the radical pro-abortion group NARAL that targeted the free speech rights of pro-life Americans.

Supreme Court justices must be totally objective arbiters of the law, and Jackson’s legal and personal history is full of red flags. This is not someone who would protect our Constitutional rights. American citizens deserve better from their legal system.

There’s an old saying: “when someone tells you who they are, believe them.” Ketanji Brown Jackson has shown Americans that she’s a committed Democrat activist, and Joe Biden clearly liked what he heard. If history is any indicator, Jackson will prioritize advancing Joe Biden’s partisan agenda above all else. Americans deserve better, and that’s why the RNC will fight this politicized appointment every step of the way.

Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) has served as chair of the Republican National Committee since 2017.