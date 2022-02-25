Robert Keller Tells Insane Story About When Multiple Teammates Got Pinned Down By A Machine Gun

Robert Keller shared a story for the ages about a gunfight that got a little dicey on his team.

I spoke with the former Delta Force commando about a bunch of subjects, and he told me an absurd story about the humor you sometimes see when things go south.

‘This is the funny sh*t that goes on…We all want to be there, right? Like, nobody is scared to get shot. Nobody is ever scared to f**king die,” Keller said when talking about a particular mission where things got a bit hairy when a machine gun opened up on five of his teammates taking cover behind a burm.

“The whole time we’re on the comms, we’re all laughing at them. Like, ‘Yeah, just f**king sit there. Hold on.’ Like, most people would be like, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m going to f**king die.’ No, dudes are like, ‘Oh, sh*t, this is a good one. This is a good one! I’m f**ked,'” he added.

Check out the incredible clip below.

Is this dude awesome or is this dude awesome? The answer is yes. Imagine being so badass and confident in yourself that when things go south on target, you literally laugh over the radios.

That’s the kind of confidence you can’t make up.

“They’re trying to kill us…I never felt sorry for anyone on target ever.” What’s it like to kill a bunch of terrorists? Does it weigh on you as a soldier? I asked Robert Keller, and he made it crystal clear every bad guy he put down had it coming. pic.twitter.com/lsJnRSptpO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

