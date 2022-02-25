Robert Keller Dives Into The Delta Force Vs. SEAL Team 6 Debate With Awesome Comments

Robert Keller is the latest person to jump into the Delta Force vs. SEAL Team 6 debate.

As you all know, asking military guys in my interviews which unit is more elite is my favorite thing to do and reactions are generally all over the place. Not surprisingly, Navy guys side with ST6, Army goes with Delta and "occasionally people fall on unexpected parts of the spectrum. Well, Keller's comments were great.

“Nobody wants to piss each other off because we’re all a f**king team. I would think if they truly were f**king thinking of this by themselves and just not saying it to somebody else, they’re going to agree we’re the best,” Keller, who was a grade-A badass in Delta, responded when I asked him my all-time favorite question for military interviews.

Why is Delta better than ST6? Keller had some interesting reasons. You can watch him break down his thoughts below!

For those of you who haven’t seen Rob O’Neill, the man who shot Osama Bin Laden, answer the same question, you can watch below.

Is SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force better off in a bar fight? I asked Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) and he gave an AWESOME answer. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/Wc07NW8tpG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Nothing gets the blood pumping like asking some Tier One guys to break down which unit is better. It never fails to entertain, but as Keller pointed out, we’re all on the same team.

Is Delta Force or SEAL Team 6 more elite? I asked former Unit operator Chris VanSant his thoughts, and his answer didn’t disappoint! Let the flames of the rivalry grow higher! pic.twitter.com/cEFL8jfBxV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 25, 2022

Whether it’s Delta or ST6, when it comes time to unleash hell on America’s enemies, you can rest easy knowing our best warriors will take care of business.