Rumors Of Ukrainian Fighter Jet Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes Circulate

Unconfirmed reports are circulating that a Ukrainian pilot has been smoking the Russians left and right.

Ever since Thursday, social media has been blowing up with allegations that a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot known as “The Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian planes.

Specifically, “The Ghost of Kyiv” has allegedly shot down four fighter jets and two other planes.

❗️One #Ukrainian pilot in 30 hours shot down six #Russian airplanes, including the Su-35, according to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation. A Ukrainian pilot of a MiG-29 shot down: 2хSU-35, 1хSU-27,1хMiG-29, 2хSU-25. In the network he was called “The Ghost of Kyiv”. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022

Now, is “The Ghost of Kyiv” real? That’s not known at this time, but, according to Newsweek, Russia had six planes and two helicopters shot down as of Thursday.

Rumors from the Ukraine frontline allege a “Ghost of Kyiv” has downed 6 Russian jets.” via MilitaryAircraft. pic.twitter.com/HTuQ62EhJS — Vote, fuckers. (@AnalizeThis) February 24, 2022

So, the numbers do at least match up to some degree. Again, it’s not clear if it’s 100% true, and the Ukrainian government hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

The tweet below has gone mega-viral, and it allegedly shows a brief glimpse of the fighter jet in question.

There is reportedly a Ukrainian fighter pilot who has taken out 6 Russian jets in air to air combat. He is being called the “Ghost of Kyiv”pic.twitter.com/zCdK2URsHM — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) February 25, 2022

However, if “The Ghost of Kyiv,” who would be the first flying ace in a long time if the rumors are true, is a real person, it would make sense for the Ukrainians to possibly conceal his identity.

People are naming this lone MiG-29 pilot the “Ghost of Kyiv”. He’s reportedly scored 3-4 victories today, less than a day into the invasion. Godspeed. 🇺🇦 https://t.co/crKOZTV53U — dinotrakker 🚀 (@dinotrakker) February 24, 2022

Whether the rumors and allegations about “The Ghost of Kyiv” turn out to be true, the story is a massive morale boost.

I want so badly for the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ MIG-29 air ace RUMINT to be true — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) February 24, 2022

As a man who would love to watch the Russians get pounded into the dirt, I hope whoever is up there taking down Russian planes keeps it up!