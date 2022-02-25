Sharon Osbourne Responds To Whether She’d Go Back To ‘The Talk’ And The Answer Is No

Sharon Osbourne said she’d never go back to co-host “The Talk” after being accused of racism for defending Piers Morgan’s claims about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

“No, no, I would never go back to that show again ever,” the 69-year-old TV personality told TMZ in a piece published Friday.

“No, because CBS sucks big time d*ck,” she added, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Do We Still Have To Believe Her?’: Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Secret Wedding Claims)

In 2021, the CBS talk show went on hiatus following Osbourne’s comments in support of Morgan’s “freedom of speech,” after he said he didn’t believe any of the claims the Duchess of Sussex made during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Slams CBS For Pulling ‘The Talk’ After Backlash Involving Piers Morgan)

Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood ended up getting into a heated debate on-air following Markle’s accusations of racism in the royal family.

During Sharon’s appearance in October 2021 on Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, she was asked what she thought happened when she was ousted from the show following the accusations.

“The network was failing and this was their big coup,” Osbourne said. “To them it was like untouchable. You cannot, cannot say anything against that interview.”

“And because Piers Morgan was saying what he felt about it in a negative way,” the TV personality added. “And because I was standing behind [his comments], I don’t think they liked it at all.”

“They didn’t like the fact that I didn’t go against Piers,” she continued.

Osbourne noted how she didn’t think anything of what she said when she made the comment to Underwood, as she was talking to a friend whom she’d worked with for 10 seasons.

“She was a family friend,” the reality star shared. “And then boom she puts me on the hot seat and talking about racism.”