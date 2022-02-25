POLL: 91.8% Of Americans Would Carry Out ‘Red Dawn’ Style Attacks If The USA Was Invaded

Many Americans would be willing to take up arms to defend our country against an invasion.

Given the fact the Ukrainians are currently fighting to repel a Russian invasion, I asked people on Twitter if they’d be willing to conduct guerilla warfare attacks like in the movie “Red Dawn” if the USA was invaded. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, “Red Dawn” revolves around a bunch of young people fighting against a communist invasion, and it’s maybe the most badass movie ever made.

Star Comedian Drops The Mic With Powerful Tweet About America’s Real Enemies https://t.co/hkFGUvIx5O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2022

The results weren’t close at all. Of the 7,029 voters, 91.8% of people voted that they would take up arms to defend the USA.

For some reason, 8.2% of people voted against resisting an invasion.

If America was invaded, would you pick up a weapon and carry out Red Dawn style attacks against the occupiers? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 24, 2022

Who the hell voted no in this poll? Imagine voting against repelling an invasion! It sounds like 8.2% of voters are future collaborators.

We all know how that worked out for Daryl in “Red Dawn.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Any military that tries to invade and occupy America is in for a bloodbath unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Russia has invaded Ukraine and there might be only one plan left to beat back Putin’s forces. Go full Red Dawn! pic.twitter.com/sKNvApFcgM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 24, 2022

The population is well-armed, our terrain is incredibly friendly to the home team and the fact we are surrounded by two oceans would give us plenty of time to prepare.

In case you think I’m kidding about this, I used to run around with a Ruger 10/22 dreaming about shooting communist invaders, and there are millions of other people in this country who did the same.

What do former Delta Force operator Robert Keller and I have in common? We both loved “Red Dawn” as kids and dreamed of killing communist invaders. Enjoy two guys just being dudes and talking about a classic American movie: pic.twitter.com/JMMtsppZfu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

Let us know in the comments whether or not you’d pick up a weapon and fight against an invasion.