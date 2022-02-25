Ukraine To Its Citizens In Kyiv: Use Molotov Cocktails To ’Neutralise’ Russian Troops

Ukraine’s defense ministry called on civilians in Kyiv to use Molotov cocktails to help defend against Russian invaders as they move into the capital.

In a Facebook post, the agency warned citizens that they may have to resort to fighting, according to the BBC, in order to “neutralise the enemy.”

The order comes amid an unprovoked Russian assault on the country authorized by the country’s strongman president, Vladimir Putin. He has said that he was “forced” to invade, while Russian media has tried to dodge any blame for the military’s actions, which many in the West have called war crimes.

While over 100 Ukrainians have died since the attack began less than 48 hours ago, officials have said that their resistance has been much more effective than Russia expected. (RELATED: All Of The Places In Ukraine Putin Bombed Just A Day After Claiming He Was Just Sending ‘Peacekeeping’ Forces)

“We want to see you slaughtered like an animal,” one Ukrainian citizen told BBC, speaking directly to Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he remained in a hidden location in Kyiv even as Russian forces closed in, even as he has said that he and his family are Russia’s no. 1 and 2 targets, respectively.

BREAKING: In a video conference call last night Ukraine President Zelensky told EU leaders: “This might be the last time you see me alive”, two sources briefed on the call told me — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) February 25, 2022

While he has consistently called for peace, even making a direct appeal to Russian citizens not responsible for the Kremlin’s brutality, he pledged that Ukrainians would fight to defend their home.

