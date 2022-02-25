Ukrainian Soldier Allegedly Blows Himself Up To Repel Russians, Government Says

A Ukrainian marine reportedly blew himself up in order to repel the advance of Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula Friday, Ukrainian government officials said in a Facebook post.

The event comes shortly after Russian President launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday.

“On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give way to the Russian occupiers in all directions,” the post read, according to the New York Post. “One of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion.”



Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych’s battalion decided that the only way to halt the advancing Russian forces was to demolish a bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to the Ukrainian mainland, the outlet reported. Volodymyrovych volunteered to plant the explosives, but he reportedly did not vacate the area before the charges detonated. He was killed by the explosion. (RELATED: Psaki Asked To Name One Thing US Has Done That’s Helped Ukraine)

Ukrainian soldier ‘blows himself up to destroy bridge’ to stop forces storming in from Crimea. (Source: The Sun) #Ukraine #UkraineRussia #PrayingForUkraine pic.twitter.com/BXWuCY3Rmx — whossiry (@whossiry) February 25, 2022

“According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge. Immediately after an explosion rang out,” the Facebook post said, according to the Independent.

The post closed with an homage Volodymyrovych’s valor and a stern warning for the Russians. “Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!” the post said, according to the outlet.

Officials said they plan to award Volodymyrovych posthumous military honors, the outlet noted.