Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko Tweets Photo Of The Alleged ‘Ghost Of Kyiv’

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko added serious fuel to the rumors about “The Ghost of Kyiv.”

One of the biggest stories of the Russia/Ukraine war is the rumored existence of a Ukrainian ace pilot who has put down several Russian planes.

Rumors Circulate Of Ukrainian Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes https://t.co/uI9pwRuWpX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2022

While the numbers vary across the internet, some have alleged “The Ghost of Kyiv” smoked six Russian planes in the first day of fighting, but there hasn’t been a ton of concrete evidence of the pilot’s existence.

However, that appeared to change Friday when Poroshenko tweeted a photo of a person in the cockpit of a fighter jet and claimed it was “The Ghost of Kyiv.”

На фото – пілот МіГ-29. Той самий «Привид Києва». Він викликає жах у ворогів та гордість в українців 🇺🇦 На його рахунку 6 перемог над російськими пілотами! З такими потужними захисниками Україна точно переможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

While the photo Porshenko isn’t current, it was also tweeted by an official Ukrainian government account back in 2019.

So, there’s no doubt the pilot is a real person, but is the person in the photos the true “Ghost of Kyiv”? That remains unknown at this time, but Poroshenko’s tweet certainly threw gas on the fires of the rumors.

На Київщині у бригаді тактичної авіації українські льотчики випробовують французький шолом.https://t.co/tIIv2vVzKK pic.twitter.com/LkzMHedMqE — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 25, 2019

Only time will tell whether or not all of the rumors are true, if things have been exaggerated or if “The Ghost of Kyiv” is complete fiction. What we do know for sure is that someone has put down multiple Russian planes.

Was it “The Ghost of Kyiv” flying high protecting the skies? Only time will tell, but I certainly want to believe!