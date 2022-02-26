Psaki Responds To Rumor That She’s Going To MSNBC Or CNN

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba’s question on whether she intends to work at MSNBC or CNN at a Friday press briefing.

“I have more than enough on my plate here and so you can’t get rid of me just yet. Sorry Peter [Doocy] for you on that,” she replied. “And so I will see you all on Monday.”

Rumors have circulated that Psaki intends to replace MSNBC host Rachel Maddow after taking a hiatus from the network in late January, Puck News first reported. ABC and CBS News have reportedly expressed interest in hiring the press secretary.

In May, Psaki announced her plan to leave her current position within a year in order to spend more time with her two young children, who are around the ages of 3 and 6. (RELATED: Reporter Hijacks Press Conference To Grill Psaki On ‘Racist’ Travel Restrictions)

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now,” she told CNN’s David Axelrod. “I don’t want to miss time with them [her kids]. I don’t want to miss things, and I’m very mindful of that as well.”

Prior to her current role, Psaki held a position as a political commentator for CNN. She also worked on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign as traveling press secretary, then as the deputy press secretary and before being promoted to communications director in 2009.

Ateba also questioned Psaki on whether it is in the best interest of the U.S. to allow Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The press secretary said it is the responsibility of every country to determine which alliances to be a part of.