MMA Fighter Mark Martin Suffers Disgusting Eye Injury

MMA fighter Mark Martin suffered a disgusting injury Friday night.

During his PFL bout against Dilano Taylor, Martin’s eye appeared to get dislodged, and the aftermath was absolutely gruesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below, but I wouldn’t recommend it if you have a weak stomach.

The cageside doctor waves off the fight inbetween rounds. Dilano Taylor gets the W!

Like I said, I sure hope you didn’t watch it if you have a weak stomach because it’s absolutely brutal on all levels.

Imagine your eye getting popped like that? The thought alone makes me want to puke.

Omfg

Mark Martin’s eye is destroyed. Dilano Taylor wins via doctor stoppage.#PFLChallengerSeries pic.twitter.com/8UZg4xOEoh — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 26, 2022

Of course, this is just the nature of the beast in the world of MMA. Brutal injuries happen in combat sports and there’s nothing you can do about it.

You just hope like hell the damage isn’t so bad that it can’t be fixed. Given the look of Martin’s eye Friday night, he’s going to need some serious medical attention.

Dilano Taylor speaks with Sean O’Connell following his TKO win#PFLonFuboTV pic.twitter.com/BBfEyUxK6H — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 26, 2022

Hopefully, he managed to bounce back in a big way!