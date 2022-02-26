Robert Keller Talks About Idiots Who Make Excuses For America’s Enemies, Blames ‘Sh*tty Parenting’

Robert Keller shared some wise words about idiots who sympathize with those looking to commit acts of evil.

Unfortunately, anyone who has ever been on a college campus or pays attention to the media knows that there are people who don’t view terrorist organizations as completely evil. Remember when the head of ISIS was referred to as an “austere religious scholar” by the Washington Post? Well, I do, and I had to ask the former Delta Force commando his thoughts when he hears people, especially younger individuals, humanize and make excuses for the bad guys.

“The only thing I think of is they’re f**king ignorant. They only know what they know, and it’s either being taught to them by their teachers that are all usually left side, fricking left side people…They don’t know any better and that probably comes down to sh*tty parenting,” Keller said in part when talking about idiots who sympathize our enemies and the terrorists.

Well, it doesn’t get much more blunt than that, and I agree 100%. If you think you need to humanize or sympathize with the bad guys, you should try reading a history book.

We don’t owe our enemies anything other than dropping the hammer on them, and I don’t want to hear excuses. There’s no excuse for the actions of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban or any other terrorist organization.

“They’re trying to kill us…I never felt sorry for anyone on target ever.” What’s it like to kill a bunch of terrorists? Does it weigh on you as a soldier? I asked Robert Keller, and he made it crystal clear every bad guy he put down had it coming. pic.twitter.com/lsJnRSptpO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

If you do evil things against America, we will send grade-A badasses to light you up like a Christmas tree. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.