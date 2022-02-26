‘I Need Ammunition, Not A Ride’: Zelenskyy Rejects US Push To Evacuate, Will Stay And Fight Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected an offer from the U.S. to evacuate Ukraine’s capital and said he needs “ammunition, not a ride.”

The Ukrainian president was reportedly asked to evacuate Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, by the U.S., according to The Associated Press. Zelenskyy declined, instead asking for more ammunition to help fight off the Russians advancing into the city.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelenskyy said, according to The AP, which cited a senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” – @ZelenskyyUa on the US evacuation offer. Ukrainians are proud of their President💙💛 — Ukraine’s Emb. to UK (@UkrEmbLondon) February 26, 2022

While it’s unclear exactly how far Russian forces have made it into Kyiv, the city was facing a slew of airstrikes on Friday and reports indicated troops were closing in.