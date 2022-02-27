Rapper Snootie Wild Dies After Being Shot

Rapper Snootie Wild has passed away.
According to TMZ, the popular rapper died after being shot Friday in Houston. He was 36-years-old. His official Instagram page also announced the news of his death and wrote, "Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!"
As of Friday, police had not taken anyone into custody, but they did believe a man and woman might be responsible for the shooting, according to KTRK.
The same report claims the shooting was captured on video.
Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic and sad situation. People aren’t supposed to be dying in their 30s, and they’re definitely not supposed to be dying because they got shot.
It’s a tragedy all the way around, and Snootie Wild’s life has now been cut short at a relatively young age.
It’s an unfortunate reminder that your ticket to the afterlife can get punched at a moment’s notice.
Hopefully, the police can find whoever is responsible and bring them to justice for this horrific shooting and death.