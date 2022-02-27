REVIEW: ‘1883’ Ends Season One With An Incredible Finale Full Of Death And Tragedy

“1883” ended in absolutely heartbreaking fashion.

Coming into the season one finale of the popular “Yellowstone” prequel, we expected things to be incredibly dark and sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

After all, Elsa had been shot, and we all knew her fate was death.

However, I wasn’t ready for how hard the final episode of the first season would hit me in the gut. It tore my heart right out watching her demise.

We weren’t ready for what Taylor Sheridan threw our way! Elsa saying “I’ll see you in the valley, mama” before riding off to die could make even the toughest of men soft.

Where does “1883” go from here? I’m honestly not sure I know. When the series started, I said one of the distinct differences between it and “Yellowstone” was in the latter, there’s always a sense of hope.

There’s a sense that the Duttons will ultimately win. In “1883,” all we’ve ever really known is pain and suffering. That’s what makes it so real. That’s what makes it so raw.

There’s no better example of that than the season one finale. Tim McGraw and Isabel May both gave powerhouse performances. I’m damn near a puddle over here!

Elsa’s death spot also being chosen in the valley where the Duttons eventually build their empire was the perfect way to tie the end of season one of “1883” into “Yellowstone.”

We all wanted to know how the Duttons got to Montana, and now we know. James Dutton brought his family there so they could always be near his daughter.

The entire finale was perfect on so many levels. So much pain, death and hopelessness. Yet, there was also a glimmer of sunshine. I’m almost at a loss for words, especially when I saw Shea go down on the beach. Truly perfect. If you haven’t watched season one of the hit Paramount+ show, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s truly phenomenal.