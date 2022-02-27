Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Agrees To Peace Talks With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to a meeting between a Ukrainian and Russian delegation for peace talks, according to a Sunday post on Zelensky’s Telegram.

After speaking with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Zelensky announced a meeting would occur “without preconditions” on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks, and return,” he continued.

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., said Zelensky “was focused on the diplomatic solution” from the beginning in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“He always said, ‘We’re ready for peace talks, we’re not ready to surrender,’” Markarova continued. “We are ready for any peace talks that would stop the war and would get them out from our country.”

Zelensky had previously turned down the suggestion of holding peace talks in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, according to Politico.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placing nuclear forces on “special regime of combat duty” Sunday, according to The Associated Press.