Rumors Circulate Of A ‘Ukrainian Reaper’ Killing 20 Russian Soldiers

Another major rumor has surfaced of Ukrainians killing Russians.

At the moment, there is fierce fighting all over the place in Ukraine after the Russians invaded, and there have been multiple rumors and unconfirmed reports circulating about different acts of heroism.

Most notably, “The Ghost of Kyiv” is allegedly a pilot who shot down multiple Russian planes. While it’s not been confirmed, the former Russian president tweeted a photo of the alleged pilot in question.

Former Ukrainian President Tweets Epic Photo Of Pilot Allegedly Slaughtering Russian Forces https://t.co/dCPCkFNDrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2022

Now, rumors of a man known as the “Ukrainian Reaper” are circulating social media after he allegedly killed 20 Russian soldiers.

Reports coming out of Ukraine of a soldier being nicknamed as the ‘Ukrainian Reaper’ who has killed over 20 Russian soldiers on his own. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/GZBsyMiqNV — Ukraine Updates (@WW3updated) February 25, 2022

Again, it’s important to note that it is not verified, and it’s important to recognize in any war situation, information changes quickly.

However, the “Ukrainian Reaper” has caught fire on social media.

Fucking heros, all The Ghost of Kyiv

The Snake Island 13

The Ukrainian Reaper pic.twitter.com/pEMHjwYDmO — dunwifit (@i_am_dunwifit) February 26, 2022

Having said that, I do hope like hell the Ukrainians keep up the fight. They’re fighting like absolute hell right now, and all freedom-loving people should support their fierce resistance against Putin’s forces.

Make the Russians pay for every inch in blood!

Rumors Circulate Of Ukrainian Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes https://t.co/uI9pwRuWpX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2022

Is the existence of a man known as the “Ukrainian Reaper” real? Only time will tell, but more than anything, let’s hope the Ukrainians remain motivated to slaughter the invaders where they stand!