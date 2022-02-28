Aaron Rodgers Is Noticeably Absent From Announcement Of Packers Playing In London

Aaron Rodgers didn’t make an appearance in a major Monday announcement.

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday morning that they’ll play a game this upcoming season in London, and while many players were featured in the Twitter photo, the team’s starting QB wasn’t among them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a look below.

Now, I know that a lot of people are going to try to read into this and project that there’s a major takeaway.

The media loves spinning up news where it might not really exist. It’s the nature of the beast. Let’s not do that!

Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Message. Is He Retiring From The NFL? https://t.co/ksmI6lEPcy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2022

No, it doesn’t mean that Rodgers is not going to be playing in Green Bay this upcoming season just because he was left off an announcement graphic.

There is a very real chance Rodgers’ time with the Packers has come to an end, but I can promise you his presence or lack of one on a graphic doesn’t mean anything.

Trust me when I say decisions of that magnitude won’t be shown to the world via a game announcement photo.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a retirement decision yet, but he is playing the media like a fiddle. Rodgers is giving fans a masterclass in trolling, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/nzoredwEqh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2022

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Rodgers and the Packers but everyone should breathe easy until more information rolls in!