Superstar Alexandra Daddario’s Daring Shimmering White Satin Gown Steals Show At SAG Awards

Superstar Alexandra Daddario’s daring satin gown stole the show Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California.

The 35-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the sleeveless, white shimmering gown with a plunging deep V-neckline and extremely high leg cut as she posed for pictures on the red carpet at the Barker Hangar ahead of the 28th annual awards show. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and matching satin white high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

It truly didn’t matter which angle the dress was viewed from, it was a real show-stopper.

The “Baywatch” actress also shared a few pictures on Instagram from the night showing her in the goddess-like dress and looking incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about her post and simply captioned it, “#sagawards Thank you.”