US Government Advises People To Stay Six Feet Apart During Potential Nuclear Attack

The U.S. government has been advising Americans to social distance during a possible nuclear attack, according to a bulletin last updated Feb. 25, 2022.

As part of the bulletin’s warning, individuals are told to get inside to the nearest building to avoid radiation and remove contaminated clothing that could have come in contact with debris when the fallout from the attack occurred.

“Go to the basement or middle of the building,” the government advises. “Stay away from the outer walls and roofs. Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household. If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not a part of your household.”

Pending further instruction, individuals are instructed to remain indoors for 24 hours and “continue to practice social distancing by wearing a mask and by keeping a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household.” (RELATED: ‘Show This To Putin’: Doctor Trying To Save 6-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Appeals To Russian Leader’s Humanity)

The bulletin makes an exception to the rules for “children under two years old, people who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove masks on their own.”

The director of public affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Jaclyn Rothenberg, said in a statement to the Daily Caller the language regarding social distancing was not updated in response to the Ukraine-Russia situation.

“COVID protocols were originally added in 2020, and pages are now going through reviews to update that language based on new CDC guidance that was just released.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces on high alert Sunday, citing “aggressive statements” by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and financial sanctions imposed by several nations, according to The Associated Press. A senior U.S. defense official who spoke anonymously said Putin is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” according to the AP.

President Joe Biden ignored questions from reporters Monday about whether he believed Putin would use a nuclear weapon.