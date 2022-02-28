‘Anonymous’ Hacks Russian Media, Posts Anti-Putin Ads

A number of state-controlled or state-aligned Russian websites have displayed anti-Putin and anti-war messages after an attack by hacker group Anonymous.

The hack occurred early Monday and was confirmed via Anonymous several hours later, who retweeted an article from Reuters.

“Dear citizens. we call on you to stop this madness,” the message began, according to Fox News, “don’t send your sons and husbands to sure death. Putin is making us lie and puts us in danger. We have been isolated from the world, no one is buying our oil & gas. In a few year’s time we’ll be living like in North Korea. Why do we need this? For Putin to make it to history books? This is not our war, let’s stop it!”

“This message will be deleted and some of us will be fired and maybe put to jail. But we can’t tolerate this anymore. Russian journalists who care. Anonymous,” the hackers continued. (RELATED: ‘Anonymous’ Hackers Release Addresses And Personal Info Of Police)

Individuals allegedly linked to Anonymous claimed that they hacked into the Russian Ministry of Defense website in order to leak government documents, including emails Friday. Twitter users were quick to sign the leaked emails up to sites such as ChristianSingles, car warranty, and porn sites.