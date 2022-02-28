Blake Lively’s Pastel Pink And Purple Cape Gown Proves Spring Has Sprung

Blake Lively’s pastel colorful cape gown Monday at a premiere in New York City proves spring has officially sprung.

The 34-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless pink, purple, blue and sparkling floor-length flowing number complete with a cape and extremely high middle leg slit. It was during her appearance with husband Ryan Reynolds at the "The Adam Project" New York premiere.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair partly pulled back, jewelry and high heels.

To say Lively’s look was gorgeous would be a serious understatement.

The “Gossip Girl” star often wows on the red carpet at various events across the globe. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.