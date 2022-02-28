Boxing Star Vasiliy Lomachenko Photographed With A Rifle Preparing To Fight Russia

Ukrainian boxing star Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready to unleash some hate against Russia.

Ukraine has been fighting like a rabid dog against the Russians ever since the invasion started last week, and multiple notable people have stepped up to the plate.

Now, you can add Lomachenko to the list.

In a Twitter photo shared by ESPN, the boxing star was armed with a rifle and dressed in camo after joining a defense battalion in Ukraine.

You can check out the photo below.

Three-division world champion @VasylLomachenko has suited up to help defend Ukraine from invasion. (via @MikeCoppinger) READ MORE 📰: https://t.co/tJ55YUXhjY pic.twitter.com/40LjHxEgZW — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 28, 2022

While war is brutal and it’s absolutely not something to be celebrated, it has been pretty awesome watching so many famous Ukrainians gear up to defend their homeland.

Former boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko was literally manning a machine gun!

Former Superstar Athlete Mans A Machine Gun To Kill Russian Invaders In Ukraine https://t.co/WrJ6Fu3pFR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2022

Now, Lomachenko is armed and ready to stand his ground with his defense battalion to stop the Russians from taking over his country.

That’s the kind of spirit you can’t buy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇺🇦LomUs™️🇺🇦 (@lomus_official)

Let’s hope like hell the Ukrainians continue to put up an incredible resistance effort. It’s been great to see them land blow after blow against the invaders!