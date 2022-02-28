Editorial

Boxing Star Vasiliy Lomachenko Photographed With A Rifle Preparing To Fight Russia

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ukrainian boxing star Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready to unleash some hate against Russia.

Ukraine has been fighting like a rabid dog against the Russians ever since the invasion started last week, and multiple notable people have stepped up to the plate.

Now, you can add Lomachenko to the list.

In a Twitter photo shared by ESPN, the boxing star was armed with a rifle and dressed in camo after joining a defense battalion in Ukraine.

You can check out the photo below.

While war is brutal and it’s absolutely not something to be celebrated, it has been pretty awesome watching so many famous Ukrainians gear up to defend their homeland.

Former boxer and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko was literally manning a machine gun!

Now, Lomachenko is armed and ready to stand his ground with his defense battalion to stop the Russians from taking over his country.

That’s the kind of spirit you can’t buy.

Let’s hope like hell the Ukrainians continue to put up an incredible resistance effort. It’s been great to see them land blow after blow against the invaders!