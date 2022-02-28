California Police Find 2-Year-Old Boy In Stolen Car

Police in Sunnyvale, California, found 2-year-old Jacob Jardine in a stolen car Sunday, 13 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

During a search, an officer discovered Jardine in his mother’s 2008 Buick Enclave, which had been stolen by a suspect at a motel around 4 a.m. PT, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Jardine’s mother, Melissa Jardine, had left the car idling in the cold while she was unloading groceries when she saw the vehicle suddenly being driven away, Sunnyvale Police Capt. Craig Anderson said, according to the Chronicle.

We are thankful to report Jacob has been found. A Sunnyvale patrol officer conducting a search located Jacob inside the car in a parking lot approximately 4 miles away. As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a

Local hospital. He appears to be unharmed and healthy. pic.twitter.com/UQ3q3ObYmi — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) February 28, 2022

Officials are still uncertain as to whether the carjacker was aware that the younger Jardine was in the car when it was stolen, according to the Chronicle. Following Jardine’s abduction, an Amber Alert was issued in the counties of Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Lori Lightfoot Blames Chicago Carjacking Surge On Remote Learning)

A patrol officer found Jardine and the vehicle in a parking lot about 4 miles from the motel where Jardine was abducted, police said in a tweet. Jardine was taken to a hospital as a “precautionary measure” after he was located, according to Sunnyvale police.

Luong Tammy Huynh was arrested after video surveillance implicated her in Jardine’s abduction, according to police. Huynh was detained by officers at 8:30 p.m. PT at her residence in San Jose on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft, police said.