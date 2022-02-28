‘Family Feud’ Contestant Gives Filthiest Correct Answer, Goes Viral On Social Media

A “Family Feud” contestant has gone viral on social media after providing host Steve Harvey with one of the filthiest and funniest answers in the show’s history.

“Name something you like your girlfriend to do to your face,” Harvey asked the contestants in an episode, to which one named Greg responded, “Sit on it.” The answer received a huge round of applause and laughter from the crowd, as seen in a video posted to the show’s official Instagram Feb. 17.

Harvey responded emphatically, screaming “Yes! Sit on it!” before revealing the answer was correct. He continued, “Everybody feels better now.” (RELATED: Former NFL Star Bruce Smith Gives ‘Penis’ For An Answer On ‘Family Feud’)

The X-rated answer is not the first in the show’s history, but was certainly one of the most entertaining. Contestants have previously called out their partner’s junk on the show.

The show has been a big hit since first launching in 1976. Despite being cancelled twice, once in 1985 and again in 1993, the show relaunched in 1999, with Harvey taking the helm in 2010, according to Southern Living. Harvey also hosts the spin-off “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Snoop Dogg and his team once ironically lost out on points on the “Celebrity” version of the show because of a question related to weed. The clip went viral as Snoop is one of the most well-known marijuana users in the world, even once saying he smoked weed at a bathroom in the White House.