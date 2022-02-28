‘F*ck You, B*tch!’: Ukraine UFC Fighter Doesn’t Hold Back In Her Message To Putin

Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz didn’t hold back in her message to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Fuck you, bitch!” the 30-year-old MMA fighter from Kazakhstan told TMZ ahead of her upcoming fight in a piece published Monday. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

“It’s hard time for Ukraine,” the UFC fighter added. “I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine. And I want to say we don’t want war.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

“I worry about my family right now,” Moroz continued. “My family right now in Ukraine. My dad makes home grenades.” (RELATED: ‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin)

The MMA fighter will fight Saturday night at UFC 272 against Mariya Agapova, and she made it clear she will be sending her family and country her support.

“I will be fighting and I show that Ukraine people are strong,” the Moroz told the outlet. “And my flag will be in the Octagon.”

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev showed no fear after his match in Dubai recently when he sent a message to Putin following the invasion of the sovereign nation.

Rublev wrote “No war please” on a camera after his advancement to the final in Dubai, according to the TSN Sports network.

The viral post included a clip of the Russian tennis pro walking over to the camera with a pen and writing on the lens “No War Please.”