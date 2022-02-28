Gary Payton Claims Shaq Would Dump Buckets Of Human Waste On Teammates

Gary Payton is making the rounds for an outrageous story about Shaquille O’Neal.

In a video clip from an interview with VladTV, the legendary NBA point guard claimed that Shaq used to dump buckets of his own human waste on teammates, and not just a little bit!

He would use the bathroom in it for days before dumping it on people. Don’t believe me? Fire up the clip below.

Shaquille O’Neal gotta be top 15 worst teammates of all time. pic.twitter.com/rC644OIxp2 — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 27, 2022

I don’t believe this at all. I simply don’t believe it. Now, is there a chance something happened once or twice?

Maybe, but I’m even skeptical of that. You dump a bucket of human waste on someone, and it’s go time. That’s an automatic green light to start swinging.

You dump a bucket of human waste on another person, and there is almost certainly a 100% punches will be thrown. In fact, I’d be shocked if happened to someone and punches didn’t get thrown.

Yes, Shaq is a gigantic human, but it doesn’t matter. NBA athletes are big, and I’m sure you wouldn’t be alone if a fight started over something like this.

Unless Shaq confirms it, I’m just not buying this story. I’m just not buying it!