Green Day Explains Why It Canceled Upcoming Moscow Show

Rock band Green Day announced Sunday on Instagram that it would not be playing its upcoming show in Moscow following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the superstar music group explained in a message on the group’s Instagram story. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine. (RELATED: Russian Tennis Star Andrey Rublev Shows No Fear As He Sends Message To Putin After Match In Dubai)

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” the message added. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

The “Basket Case” hitmakers were scheduled to perform in Russia on May 29 as part of its “Hella Mega” tour in the United Kingdom and Europe. The tour dates have been updated to reflect the change on the band’s website.

The group’s move comes after AJR also canceled a concert planned for October in Russia. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” AJR tweeted recently. (RELATED: ‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin)

“Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior,” the tweet added. “Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

The group appeared to explain the cancelation was because of Putin’s recent invasion into Ukraine with its second tweet linked to their post. It included a link to a BBC article with headline that read, “Why is Russia invading Ukraine and what does Putin want?”