MMA Star Yaroslav Amosov Is Staying In Ukraine To Fight The Russians

MMA star Yaroslav Amosov is in Ukraine ready to fight Russian soldiers.

Russia has been at war with Ukraine for several days since invading last week, and lots of people have taken up arms to defend their home. The Bellator fighter is among them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rumors Circulate Of A ‘Ukrainian Reaper’ Slaughtering Russian Soldiers https://t.co/73Dwnyi3Yw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

Amosov said the following in part in a video shared over the weekend explaining why he’s staying to fight Putin’s forces, according to RingSide24.com:

Probably, many will think that I ran away, I’m hiding or something like that, but this is not so. I took my family to the safe zone. Now I have returned and will defend this country as best I can, with what I can. I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying – innocents, women and children. We have to defend this country, and we succeed, friends. And we will succeed, because the truth is behind us.

You can watch his full comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaroslav ®️Dynamo®️ Amosov (@s_amoskin)

Once again, I respect the hell out of these people. I think we’d all like to believe we’d be brave enough to do something like this, but you never know until the time comes.

Once the bullets start flying, you find out whether or not you’re cut out for it. The fact Amosov is staying in Ukraine after getting his family to safety tells you all you need to know.

He’s not going to go down without a massive fight, despite the fact he has more than enough money to live and stay outside of Ukraine as the war unfolds.

I have no idea how this war is going to end, but there’s no doubt that I completely and totally support Ukraine’s resistance against Putin’s horrific war.

It’s a true “Red Dawn” scenario, and I hope like hell the Ukrainians fight like hell until the bitter end. You simply can’t tolerate people invading your home and do nothing.

Former Ukrainian President Tweets Epic Photo Of Pilot Allegedly Slaughtering Russian Forces https://t.co/dCPCkFNDrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

Props to Amosov for taking a stand for his country!