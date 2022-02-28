Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen and Instagram influencer Paige Lorenze have broken up after nearly a year together.

Lorenze, 24, has allegedly cut all ties with — and unfollowed — Wallen, 28, after receiving a deluge of messages from women claiming to have slept with the chart-topping star, multiple sources told Page Six. The accusations began shortly after the couple made their relationship public on Feb. 10. (RELATED: Country Superstar Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Best Selling Album Of 2021 Following Racial Slur Video)

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people,” a source told the outlet. “After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.” The messages “snowballed, and it got to a point where it was just too much,” the source continued. A second source confirmed that Wallen is single, and “focused on being a dad” to his 1-year-old son, whom he co-parents with his former partner Katie Smith, reported the outlet.

The break-up comes just 18 days after Lorenze posted a photo with the caption “i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen,” on her official Instagram, which has since been removed, per Page Six.

She shared a cryptic Instagram post to her story Sunday, which reads, “One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear [conscience].” The post continued, saying, “To know you aren’t out here doing people wrong, and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night. … Karma is real, energy is contagious,” reported a follow-up article by Page Six.

Both Wallen and Lorenze have been surrounded by controversy recently, with Wallen having to apologize after calling one of his friends the N-word, having fans chant “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” at various shows. Lorenze is best known for accusing her ex-boyfriend, actor Armie Hammer, of branding her and licking her blood.

We hope the pair eventually recover from the breakup and start “Livin’ The Dream” with other people, and that they don’t spend too much time drowning their sorrows in “Whiskey Glasses.”