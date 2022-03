Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura visited Reynosa, Mexico, to investigate makeshift camps that have been set up by migrants in Plaza Las Americas, located less than 100 meters away from the port of entry to Hidalgo, Texas.

Approximately 3,000 migrants, mostly from South and Central America, have set up camp there while they await their asylum cases to be heard and processed by Mexico and the United States government. Their long-term goal is to be able to live in the United States.