Poll: Biden Approval Near Record Low Amid Economic Frustration

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to near historic lows Sunday when Americans voiced their dissatisfaction with the struggling U.S. economy in a new poll.

“Economic discontent is slamming Joe Biden and his party’s midterm election prospects, with six in 10 Americans experiencing inflation hardships, three-quarters saying the economy’s in bad shape and a nearly 20-point lead for the Republican Party in trust to handle it,” reported a new poll by ABC News and the Washington Post.

A new ABC News-Washington Post poll shows the approval rating for @POTUS is at an all-time low. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/XOX7aMGbfR — Jennifer Eagan (@Jennifer_Eagan) February 27, 2022

Price hikes for everyday items like food, housing and gas saw annual inflation reach 7.5% in January. Inflation was a singular cause for concern among the majority of respondents, with 59% saying it’s caused hardship for their household, according to the poll.

Biden’s approval rating hit a near career-low with only 37% of Americans approving of his overall job performance compared to the 55% who disapprove, the poll showed. Respondents also gave Biden a 37% approval rating for his handling of the economy, according to the survey. (RELATED: Trump Wins CPAC Straw Poll For Second Straight Year) The majority of adults, 58%, said they disapprove of Biden’s economic policies dropping 21-points, the poll reported. Only 17% of those polled believe the economy has gotten better under Biden. ABC News/Washington Post poll: Republicans lead Democrats on the generic ballot by 7 points, 49-42. That lead expands to *thirteen* points among voters who are certain to vote, 54-41. Those aren’t wave numbers – that would be a tsunami if it happened in November. pic.twitter.com/aTcctw1BoW — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 27, 2022 The results hinted again at trouble for Democrats in the midterms, with 54% of Americans trusting the Republican Party over the Democratic Party to revitalize the economy. “Americans by 50-40 percent say they’d rather see the next Congress controlled by the Republicans, to act as a check on Biden, than by the Democrats, to support Biden’s agenda,” the survey reported. Also, just 14% of those polled would vote for a Biden endorsed candidate running for Congress. This ABC News/Washington Post poll surveyed a random national sample of 1,011 adults, including 904 registered voters. The poll reported a margin of sampling error of 4%.

A Quinnipiac University poll released in January showed Biden’s approval rating was 33%, his lowest on record, according to the Hill.