Red Sox Release Prospect Brett Netzer After He Tweets ‘I Am A Racist’

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 09: Raindrops are seen on the Boston Red Sox logo after game three of the American League Divison Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians was postponed due to weather at Fenway Park on October 9, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Red Sox prospect Brett Netzer has been released after some incredibly dumb tweets.

In response to someone calling him a racist on Twitter, Netzer tweeted Saturday, “i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following news of his release from The Athletic’s, Netzer appeared to double down and tweeted, “ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew.”

According to Fox News, Netzer hasn’t played a game in the minors since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Now, it’s unclear if any team will take a shot on him.

While I’m all about forgiveness, grace, mercy and second chances, it’s hard to have a lot of sympathy for someone who appears hellbent on destroying their career.

Why would you ever tweet that you’re a racist and attack people who haven’t done anything to you?

Hopefully, Netzer can get some help if he’s struggling with anything. It’s simply not normal to behave like this and it could be a cry for help. Either way, his time in the Red Sox organization is over.