Red Sox Release Prospect Brett Netzer After He Tweets ‘I Am A Racist’

Red Sox prospect Brett Netzer has been released after some incredibly dumb tweets.

In response to someone calling him a racist on Twitter, Netzer tweeted Saturday, “i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way https://t.co/lbJUoLzQsE — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

Following news of his release from The Athletic’s, Netzer appeared to double down and tweeted, “ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew.”

I’m told the Red Sox have officially released former third-round pick Brett Netzer following a series of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic posts on Twitter. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) February 26, 2022

ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew. https://t.co/qCTdlxhBO4 — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

According to Fox News, Netzer hasn’t played a game in the minors since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Now, it’s unclear if any team will take a shot on him.

i am a million times more anti-christian than anti-anything else. the only bigger fraud than chaim bloom is jesus himself. pic.twitter.com/h6YL68y7sR — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

While I’m all about forgiveness, grace, mercy and second chances, it’s hard to have a lot of sympathy for someone who appears hellbent on destroying their career.

Why would you ever tweet that you’re a racist and attack people who haven’t done anything to you?

any person who is secretly transgender, and their partner does not know, and sexual actions have taken place, is a rapist and a sexual molester. may God be the judge — Brett Netzer (@BrettNetzer) February 26, 2022

Hopefully, Netzer can get some help if he’s struggling with anything. It’s simply not normal to behave like this and it could be a cry for help. Either way, his time in the Red Sox organization is over.