Robert Keller Explains Why The Basic Skills Are What Wins Gunfights

Robert Keller knows that mastering the basics is what helps you win when the bullets are flying.

I interviewed the former Delta Force commando about a variety of subjects, and we spent a decent amount of time talking about what skills are necessary to get the edge in a gunfight.

Keller, who is now an instructor, made it crystal clear that if you don’t have the basics down, you’re in big trouble. He told me in part, “The one thing that was always constant in every gunfight I was in, I always had to bring the gun up – no matter if it was pistol or rifle – I always had to get sight picture and I always had to pull the trigger.”

He also said, “It’s f**king boring sh*t, but that’s what wins gunfights.” You can watch his full comments below.

As you can all see, Bob knows what’s up when it comes to winning gun fights. After all, he knows a thing or two about being in combat.

His stories about fighting bad guys make the movies look tame.

“Nobody is ever scared to f**king die.” What happens when special forces commandos get pinned down by machine gun fire? They start laughing at each other. Enjoy this epic story from former Delta Force operator Robert Keller. pic.twitter.com/zUltfcUvbl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 25, 2022

We should all consider ourselves lucky there are grade-A badasses out there like Keller fighting for the red, white and blue.