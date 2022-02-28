DeSantis Rejects Biden’s Request To Send State National Guard To DC

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he rejected President Joe Biden’s request to send state National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C., before Biden’s State of the Union address.

DeSantis said in a tweet that the Biden administration requested State National Guards be deployed to Washington, D.C., for his State of the Union address, to which the Florida governor said he rejected Biden’s request and that no Florida National Guardsmen will be in the nation’s capital for Biden’s speech.

“Last week, the Biden Administration requested the assistance of State National Guards to deploy to Washington D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” DeSantis tweeted. (RELATED: Humvees Patrol US Capitol As New Fences Go Up Ahead Of Biden’s SOTU Speech)

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger released a statement Sunday, announcing the plan to put up a fence around the Capitol before the State of the Union address had been approved and mentioning he requested help from the National Guard. The Pentagon authorized 700 National Guardsmen on Tuesday to deploy to D.C., citing the trucker convoys that are reportedly on their way to D.C. to protest Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. (RELATED: Pentagon Authorizes National Guard To Protect DC From Trucker Convoys)

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, there were National Guard troops on the ground for weeks. There was fencing and razor-wire installed around the complex after the Capitol riot, where acts of vandalism and violence postponed the Electoral College certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building. A fence has now been put back up for security measures.